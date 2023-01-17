'Life in lockdown': London, Ont. students produce COVID-19 cohort documentary

It’s a film produced by students, about students.

“We're making a documentary about kids, teenagers during the lockdown,” said Esteban Castillo-Wharton, 18, a student at HB Beal Secondary School in London.

The project features recollections of 16 students in London from the COVID-19 cohort. It's being produced by co-operative education students in the Creative Arts Program at the Boys and Girls Club (BGC London).

“I like being able to tell people's stories,” said Gabriela Parmigiana, a student at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School.

Parmigiani moved to London from Brazil right before the lockdown. While she's hearing and telling stories of other students, she's also been impacted.

“A lot of people I feel like they struggled with making connections and real relationships,” said Parmigiani. “We lost the ability to connect with people because of COVID. It was really hard to connect with others, especially classmates. A lot of people say that they are struggling even now to keep making friends like coming back from it.”

Creative Arts Program Manager Mario Circelli came up with the idea for the project, which was supported by a grant from the London Recovery Network.

“Being involved with cooperative education students, I know and see that COVID has had a drastic effect on them,” said Circelli. “From graduation, dances, athletics and extracurricular activities, it’s had a huge impact on their mental health and their ability to hang with friends and socialize.”

Castillo-Wharton agrees that the most difficult time over the past two years has been the social aspect.

“Not seeing our friends, being active, and having a formal education was really tough,” he said. “Having that schedule is nice to hold on to, but for the most part, it's really just about socializing with other people our age.”

The film, which is open to the public, debuts Thursday night at the Boys and Girls Club in the free masons’ room.

“We're really excited because here's an opportunity for these students to tell you their own personal stories,” added Circelli.