Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer

More than two years after a man went on a stabbing spree in North Vancouver, B.C., killing one woman and injuring several people, the 30-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison.

Yannick Bandaogo will have no chance of parole for 15 years, as recommended by both the Crown and defense, a judge ruled Thursday.

In May, Bandaogo pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated assault, waiving his right to a trial that was scheduled to last 10 weeks.

The charges are related to a mass stabbing in and around the Lynn Valley Public Library on March 27, 2021, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed and six individuals were injured. Police say Bandaogo also had self-inflicted wounds when he was arrested at the scene.

The minimum sentence for anyone convicted of second-degree murder in Canada is life imprisonment. For the attempted murder charges, the judge determined an eight year jail sentence was appropriate for each, while the aggravated assault charge earned Bandaogo another three years behind bars. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

When determining parole eligibility, the judge pointed to Bandaogo’s guilty plea, reasoning it prevented victims from having to go through a potentially traumatizing trial in which they’d be forced to relive the horrific day.

Last month, Bandaogo apologized in a New Westminster courtroom and expressed remorse for his actions—something the judge also considered for the sentence.

The killer explained to the court that he ended up in Vancouver after becoming homeless in Toronto, where he’d moved to escape an abusive home life in Quebec. Bandaogo said these circumstances exacerbated his drug addition.

Before he made his statement, the defense read a written letter from his mother in court, which emphasized her son’s history of mental health and addiction issues.

While the killer’s past provided some context for his actions, a motive for the violence remains unclear.

Victim impact statements were also heard in court last month.

The parents of the woman who was killed described their daughter as fearless and gentle, explaining their life has forever been changed.

Another victim who had been stabbed in the face called Bandaogo a “monster.”

When Bandaogo is eligible for parole, it will still be up to the Parole Board of Canada to decide whether to grant it—and under what conditions.

In response to the sentencing, District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little expressed pride in his community for its “unwavering” strength and resilience in the face of tragedy.

“This is a tough day for so many people in our community, especially those directly impacted by this terrible event. I hope this news brings some closure and offers them some peace knowing that the person responsible for causing such pain and anguish in our community will spend life in prison,” wrote Little in a statement to CTV News Thursday.