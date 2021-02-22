After 134 days in the "red" zone of Quebec's colour-coded restrictions, Gatineau moves to the orange zone today, easing restrictions on several businesses.
The Quebec government is moving Gatineau and the Outaouais to the "Level 3 – Alert" orange zone status, allowing gyms and restaurants to reopen. Non-essential businesses and hair salons were allowed to reopen earlier this month, with restrictions. The city of Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais moved into the maximum red level on Oct. 10, while the rest of the Outaouais moved to the red zone on Dec. 17.
Ottawa moved into the "orange-restrict" zone of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework on Feb. 16, with looser restrictions for non-essential businesses, restaurants and gyms.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the rules and regulations in the orange zones for Ottawa and Gatineau.
CURFEW
Ottawa
There is currently no curfew in effect for Ottawa.
Gatineau
An overnight curfew is in effect for Gatineau and the Outaouais. Under the "orange" zone, Quebecers must not leave their homes between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., except in cases that justify travel.
Exceptions allowed under the curfew include:
- Walking your dog within one kilometre of your home
- Going to or returning from work
- Going to the pharmacy to pick up essential medication or pharmaceutical, hygienic or sanitary products
- Visiting a sick or injured parent
- A student who must participate in face-to-face evening classes or go to a laboratory in a recognized school
- A parent who must accompany his or her children to the home of the other parent who has custody of them
- Going to the hospital or a medical appointment
SOCIAL GATHERINGS
Ottawa
Social gatherings in private homes and residences, where physical distancing can be maintained
- 10 people indoors
- 25 people outdoors
The Ontario government recommends limiting close contacts to your household and avoiding social gatherings to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
Gatineau
Visitors from another address are prohibited in Gatineau and the Outaouais.
Allowed:
- one visitor from another address for single individuals (the same person to limit social contacts)
- one informal caregiver
- individuals offering services or support
- labour for planned work
GATHERINGS IN A PUBLIC PLACE (SUCH AS STAFFED BUSINESSES AND FACILITIES)
Ottawa
- 50 people indoors
- 100 people outdoors
The limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services is 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors.
Gatineau
- Prohibited, except for funerals (a maximum of 25 people excluding the staff of the funeral establishment and volunteers inside or outside the building. Keeping an attendance register is mandatory). No food or alcohol can be served.
TRAVEL BETWEEN CITIES AND REGIONS
Ottawa
The Ontario government recommends avoiding travel except for essential reasons.
"You should avoid travelling between zones, except for essential reasons."
Ontario's chief medical officer of health also strongly advised that travel out of the province should be limited to essential purposes only.
Gatineau
Not recommended (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation).
RESTAURANTS, BARS AND NIGHT CLUBS
Ottawa
- Restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining
- Capacity limited to 50 patrons seated indoors
- Limit of four people may be seated together
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- No buffet style service
- Outdoor dining, takeout, drive-thru and delivery permitted, including alcohol
- Night clubs are permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar only
Gatineau
- Restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining
- A maximum of two adults per table
- Restaurants must be closed during the curfew between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Delivery is allowed during the curfew
- An attendance register must be kept; only customers with proof of residence in the same region as the restaurant are admitted.
- With the exception of fast food services, reservations are mandatory
- Bars must remain closed
GYMS, FITNESS CENTRES AND SPORTS
Ottawa
- Sports and recreational fitness facilities are allowed to open
- Capacity limits of 50 people total in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes. Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people
- 100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people
- No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian
- Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league
- Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports
Gatineau
- Sports and recreational activities, including guided activities, lessons and trainings, will be permitted in indoor and outdoor public places.
- Indoor sports and recreational activities permitted for individuals, pairs and members of the same household.
- Outdoor sports and recreational activities permitted for individuals, pairs and members of the same household, as well as groups of no more than eight individuals from more than one household.
- Fitness facilities and gyms can open, only for training activities carried out by individuals or by members of the same household as well as private classes are permitted
RETAIL
Ottawa
- Non-essential businesses are allowed to open
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Screening of patrons is required
- Malls and stores must have safety plans
Gatineau
- Non-essential businesses are allowed to open
- One person per household recommended
- Restriction on the number of people admitted to the store
- To comply with the 8:30 p.m. curfew, all commercial enterprises must close their doors no later than 9 p.m.
PERSONAL CARE SERVICES
Ottawa
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues closed
- Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Screening of patrons is required
Gatineau
- Open
CINEMAS
Ottawa
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate
Gatineau
- Allowed to open as of Feb. 26
- Wearing of surgical masks is mandatory
PERFORMING ARTS FACILITIES
Ottawa
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors and 100 spectators outdoors
- Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Drive-in performances permitted
Gatineau
- Venues with fixed and numbered seating may open starting Feb. 26, in compliance with the measures in force.
- The wearing of a surgical mask is mandatory
CASINOS, BINGO HALLS AND GAMING ESTABLISHMENTS
Ottawa
- Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted
- Table games are prohibited
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require contact information from all patrons
Gatineau
- Closed
TELEWORK
Ottawa
- The Ontario government recommends working from home if possible, and allowing your employees to work from home if they can
Gatineau
- All employees of businesses, organizations or the public administration who perform administrative tasks or office work must continue to perform such tasks through teleworking in their private homes or the equivalent, except for employees whose presence is essential for the pursuit of the activities of the business, the organization, or the public administration.