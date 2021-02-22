After 134 days in the "red" zone of Quebec's colour-coded restrictions, Gatineau moves to the orange zone today, easing restrictions on several businesses.

The Quebec government is moving Gatineau and the Outaouais to the "Level 3 – Alert" orange zone status, allowing gyms and restaurants to reopen. Non-essential businesses and hair salons were allowed to reopen earlier this month, with restrictions. The city of Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais moved into the maximum red level on Oct. 10, while the rest of the Outaouais moved to the red zone on Dec. 17.

Ottawa moved into the "orange-restrict" zone of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework on Feb. 16, with looser restrictions for non-essential businesses, restaurants and gyms.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the rules and regulations in the orange zones for Ottawa and Gatineau.

CURFEW

Ottawa

There is currently no curfew in effect for Ottawa.

Gatineau

An overnight curfew is in effect for Gatineau and the Outaouais. Under the "orange" zone, Quebecers must not leave their homes between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., except in cases that justify travel.

Exceptions allowed under the curfew include:

Walking your dog within one kilometre of your home

Going to or returning from work

Going to the pharmacy to pick up essential medication or pharmaceutical, hygienic or sanitary products

Visiting a sick or injured parent

A student who must participate in face-to-face evening classes or go to a laboratory in a recognized school

A parent who must accompany his or her children to the home of the other parent who has custody of them

Going to the hospital or a medical appointment

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Ottawa

Social gatherings in private homes and residences, where physical distancing can be maintained

10 people indoors

25 people outdoors

The Ontario government recommends limiting close contacts to your household and avoiding social gatherings to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

Gatineau

Visitors from another address are prohibited in Gatineau and the Outaouais.

Allowed:

one visitor from another address for single individuals (the same person to limit social contacts)

one informal caregiver

individuals offering services or support

labour for planned work

GATHERINGS IN A PUBLIC PLACE (SUCH AS STAFFED BUSINESSES AND FACILITIES)

Ottawa

50 people indoors

100 people outdoors

The limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services is 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Gatineau

Prohibited, except for funerals (a maximum of 25 people excluding the staff of the funeral establishment and volunteers inside or outside the building. Keeping an attendance register is mandatory). No food or alcohol can be served.

TRAVEL BETWEEN CITIES AND REGIONS

Ottawa

The Ontario government recommends avoiding travel except for essential reasons.

"You should avoid travelling between zones, except for essential reasons."

Ontario's chief medical officer of health also strongly advised that travel out of the province should be limited to essential purposes only.

Gatineau

Not recommended (except for essential travel, students, workers, shared custody, freight transportation).

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND NIGHT CLUBS

Ottawa

Restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining

Capacity limited to 50 patrons seated indoors

Limit of four people may be seated together

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

No buffet style service

Outdoor dining, takeout, drive-thru and delivery permitted, including alcohol

Night clubs are permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar only

Gatineau

Restaurants are allowed to open for in-person dining

A maximum of two adults per table

Restaurants must be closed during the curfew between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Delivery is allowed during the curfew

An attendance register must be kept; only customers with proof of residence in the same region as the restaurant are admitted.

With the exception of fast food services, reservations are mandatory

Bars must remain closed

GYMS, FITNESS CENTRES AND SPORTS

Ottawa

Sports and recreational fitness facilities are allowed to open

Capacity limits of 50 people total in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes. Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people

100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people

No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league

Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports

Gatineau

Sports and recreational activities, including guided activities, lessons and trainings, will be permitted in indoor and outdoor public places.

Indoor sports and recreational activities permitted for individuals, pairs and members of the same household.

Outdoor sports and recreational activities permitted for individuals, pairs and members of the same household, as well as groups of no more than eight individuals from more than one household.

Fitness facilities and gyms can open, only for training activities carried out by individuals or by members of the same household as well as private classes are permitted

RETAIL

Ottawa

Non-essential businesses are allowed to open

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Screening of patrons is required

Malls and stores must have safety plans

Gatineau

Non-essential businesses are allowed to open

One person per household recommended

Restriction on the number of people admitted to the store

To comply with the 8:30 p.m. curfew, all commercial enterprises must close their doors no later than 9 p.m.

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES

Ottawa

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues closed

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required

Gatineau

Open

CINEMAS

Ottawa

Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate

Gatineau

Allowed to open as of Feb. 26

Wearing of surgical masks is mandatory

PERFORMING ARTS FACILITIES

Ottawa

Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors and 100 spectators outdoors

Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Drive-in performances permitted

Gatineau

Venues with fixed and numbered seating may open starting Feb. 26, in compliance with the measures in force.

The wearing of a surgical mask is mandatory

CASINOS, BINGO HALLS AND GAMING ESTABLISHMENTS

Ottawa

Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted

Table games are prohibited

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Gatineau

Closed

TELEWORK

Ottawa

The Ontario government recommends working from home if possible, and allowing your employees to work from home if they can

Gatineau