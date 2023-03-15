'Life-saving' drug overdose detection sensors coming to Nanaimo hospital washrooms

A hospital in Nanaimo is preparing to introduce washroom motion-detection devices that health authorities say can save a life in the event of a drug overdose.

The Nanaimo Regional General Hospital will introduce the motion sensors this month following similar pilot projects at two mental health and substance-use sites in Courtenay.

Island Health credits the Courtenay trials with likely saving at least one life after a health-care worker was alerted by the sensor system to an unresponsive restroom occupant.

The system can be calibrated to send a text notification to a health worker’s phone if, for example, a washroom user hasn't moved for 60 seconds, or has been in the washroom for several minutes.

The health authority said Wednesday the technology is already "transforming washrooms into spaces that help save lives."

British Columbia recorded more than 2,200 deaths from illicit drug toxicity last year, with 386 of those occurring in the Vancouver Island region.

'TURNING A RESTROOM INTO A LIFE-SAVING SERVICE'

The Nanaimo trial will run for a minimum of three months with the technology provided by Vancouver-based Brave Technology Co-op.

"We know that the shame and stigma of addictions have driven people to use alone – but given the increasingly toxic drug supply, using alone can be fatal," Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.'s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Our government is working to break down the shame and stigma of addictions as we continue to expand and evolve our response to the toxic drug crisis. These trials by Island Health are another action to save lives and better support staff," the minister added.

Island Health board chairperson Leah Collins said the trial marks one of the first projects to be undertaken under the health authority's new innovation program that seeks out-of-the-box solutions to regional health-care issues.

"The value of this trial is that we’re turning a restroom into a life-saving service," Collins said.