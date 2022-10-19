Life-size 'decoy officer' stolen from Hensall, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help after a life-size aluminum cut-out of a police officer was stolen from a Hensall, Ont. intersection.

OPP say the “decoy officer,” dubbed “Const. Wes Coast” had been cable locked to a concrete light standard at the time of the theft, which police say happened some time over Labour Day weekend.

Const. Wes Coast is pictured holding a speed enforcement gun. Police say the “creative tool” was used to remind motorists to watch their speed.

It’s owned by the Coalition for Huron Injury Prevention (CHIP).

OPP are asking anyone with information on Const. Wes Coast’s whereabouts to contact them.