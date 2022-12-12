LIFE*SPIN in desperate need of Christmas toys for kids
With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, a London, Ont. social agency is putting out the call for help.
This holiday season, LIFE*SPIN is once again helping more than 1,300 families. However the non-profit organization is coming up short when it comes to children’s toys for those up to the age of 13.
“We understand that it’s tough out there for a lot of families this Christmas with people deciding between food over toys,” said Jacqueline Thompson, the executive director at LIFE*SPIN. “Every child should wake up on Christmas with a toy.”
Thompson said they need help because they are short about 600 toys to assist 200 families on their waiting list.
“We will accept gift cards, all kinds of toys or even a monetary donation,” said Thompson.
If you would like to help out, you can drop off a donation at the LIFE*SPIN offices at 866 Dundas Street or visit the LIFE*SPIN website.
