Life-threatening injuries after Chatham motorcycle crash
A Chatham man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was on, crashed and struck a road sign, according to police.
Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the sigle-vehicle crash on Baldoon Road, south of McNaughton Avenue in Chatham.
Police say a red, 2004 Suzuki GXR motorcycle was travelling northbound on Baldoon Road when the driver lost control and went off the roadway north of Finch Avenue. The motorcycle struck a “No Parking” sign on the east side of the road, and the driver was ejected.
The 48-year-old, and lone occupant of the motorcycle, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.
According to police, the name of the driver is not being released at this time.
-
'Heartbroken:' York school board confirms death of student trustee as a result of weekend collisionA student trustee with the York Region District School Board has passed away following a weekend motor vehicle collision.
-
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel caseAmber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
-
Increased rain could lead to higher risk of flooding in parts of B.C.B.C. officials are warning that an increase in rain could exacerbate the risk of flooding in some parts of the province.
-
Romance, extortion, investment: Here's how much B.C. fraud victims lost on averageBritish Columbians are among those who lose the most money on average to scams. Here's more on the most common scams in Canada, and how to avoid falling for them.
-
Brewing success: N.B. company receives national award for its unique frozen tea productsA New Brunswick-based company was recently recognized for its frozen tea plant products.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimonyThe inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in courtYafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
-
Comedian John Mulaney coming to Calgary this fallComedian John Mulaney will perform in Calgary this fall at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and ExshawSignificant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.