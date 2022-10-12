iHeartRadio

'Life-threatening injuries' after early morning crash


Two people were sent to hospital after a crash at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue on Oct. 11, 2022. (Source: @SmokeyJonesy/Twitter)

Two people have been taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in London — the other injured person remains in serious condition, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

All roads in the area have reopened.

