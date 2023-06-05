Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crash

A person from St. Thomas is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Calton Line, west of Mitchell Road in the Municipality of Bayham.

According to first responders, a motorcycle left the roadway and ended up in a ditch. The driver, a 60-year-old of St. Thomas was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A section of Calton Line was closed temporarily to allow for police to investigate the scene. The roadway has since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.