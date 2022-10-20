Life-threatening injuries after pedestrian struck in Ridgetown

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to police, emergency crews responded to Main Street in Ridgetown around 2 p.m. after it was reported a woman had just exited her vehicle when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police say the driver left the scene but witness statements and surveillance video helped officers in finding the vehicle and driver.

A 38-year-old Ridgetown man was arrested and charged with failing to remain at the collision resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two related Highway Traffic Act offences.

The 66-year-old victim from Howard Township was initially transported to a nearby hospital and was later airlifted to a Windsor hospital.