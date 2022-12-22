Single vehicle crash leaves two people dead, two others in life-threatening condition

Two people have died, two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries and one person has non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Police tell CTV News it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Amiens Road between Oxbow Drive and Melrose Drive in Middlesex Centre.

"What our investigators will be looking into, they’ll be looking at speed, they’ll be looking at road conditions, they’ll be looking at weather conditions, that sort of thing to try to figure out what has happened here," said OPP Const. Jeff Hare.

The ages and genders of those involved are not being released until next of kin have all been notified.

"This is unfortunately what we do. It’s part of our job. These things, especially this close to Christmas, they are incredibly difficult. It’s incredibly difficult to process and at this time it doesn’t seem to make much sense. So what we do is, we put on our hats and we remain professional and we have to figure out what happened in order to tell the family members," said Hare.

Amiens Road remains closed for the investigation.