Single vehicle crash leaves two people dead, two others in life-threatening condition
Two people have died, two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries and one person has non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
Police tell CTV News it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Amiens Road between Oxbow Drive and Melrose Drive in Middlesex Centre.
"What our investigators will be looking into, they’ll be looking at speed, they’ll be looking at road conditions, they’ll be looking at weather conditions, that sort of thing to try to figure out what has happened here," said OPP Const. Jeff Hare.
The ages and genders of those involved are not being released until next of kin have all been notified.
"This is unfortunately what we do. It’s part of our job. These things, especially this close to Christmas, they are incredibly difficult. It’s incredibly difficult to process and at this time it doesn’t seem to make much sense. So what we do is, we put on our hats and we remain professional and we have to figure out what happened in order to tell the family members," said Hare.
Amiens Road remains closed for the investigation.
-
High-end vehicle stolen after owner posts it for sale, WRPS saysThe Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a vehicle theft from a Kitchener residence on Dec. 21.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for ChristmasWhile most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekendCiting staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays. The impacted hospitals are Walkerton Hospital, Chesley Hospital, and the Wingham and District Hospital.
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.