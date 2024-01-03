iHeartRadio

Life-threatening injuries for man stabbed at Brantford motel


A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

Brantford police are investigating a stabbing that resulted in a man being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to a motel on Colborne Street near James Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police do not believe the stabbing was random. No one has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service.

