Life-threatening injuries reported after crash


Ontario Provincial Police logo and cruiser lights (Supplied)

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Monday evening.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 77 between Mersea Road 7 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington.

The stretch of road was closed for nearly seven hours while police investigated. The road has since reopened.

There is no word on how the crash happened. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

