Life-threatening injuries reported after crash in Oxford County


One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Nov. 1, 2022. (Source: OPP)

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oxford County.

OPP say County Road 119 between Thamesford and Ingersoll is closed between 21st Line and Oxford Road 64 after a vehicle struck a tree.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area by OPP for the investigation earlier in the day, and by late afternoon the road was reopened. 

