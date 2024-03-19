Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash

One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Dundas Street near Kostis Road around 6:20 a.m. and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

The Ministry of Environment has also been contacted as fire crews report working with a hazmat team to lessen the impact of a “substantial” diesel fuel spill.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Dundas Street were closed for several hours while police investigated, but have since been reopened.

There's no word on how the crash happened.

More details will be provided as they become available.