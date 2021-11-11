Life-threatening injuries sustained in east London hit-and-run

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in London, according to police.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit were called to the 300 block of Spruce Street around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday after a man and a woman walking in the area were allegedly struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say the female pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital and the man sustained minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was last seen by witnesses, travelling southbound on Spruce Street towards Wavell Street.

The vehicle is described as a newer-style silver sedan, which may have sustained damage to the passenger side mirror and body of the car.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dash-cam video or security footage that could assist with the investigation, are urged to contact the London Police Service.