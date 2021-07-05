Life Unmasked: What happens next when the pandemic is declared over?

It’s been 17 months since the first COVID-19 case was reported at a Toronto hospital.

In that time, Ontarians have seen their fair share of lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and economic reopenings. Parents navigated virtual classrooms, employees learned to work remotely and people who had never opened an oven started to bake their own bread.

The pandemic also took a toll on people’s mental health. Family members mourned the death of loved ones while unable to hold full funerals, front-line workers struggled to provide care while dealing with overflowing beds in intensive care units and businesses were forced to shutter, leaving thousands out of work.

Between the constant mask wearing, hand sanitizing and physical distancing—a lot has changed in 17 months. But with the promise of a two-shot summer and a steadily declining COVID-19 case count, all of that may be coming to an end.

CTV News Toronto has launched a new podcast called “Life Unmasked” that will delve into what comes next. What will the following six months, the next year, or even the next five years look like post-pandemic?

Hosted by Ashley Legassic—a journalist and radio anchor with CTV News Toronto who moved, got married and started a new job all during the pandemic—and produced by Katherine DeClerq—a digital journalist with CTV News Toronto who has covered the pandemic since that very first case in January 2020—“Life Unmasked” is about how we will all adjust to the new normal. And most importantly, has the world learned its lesson for the next time?

The first episode of “Life Unmasked” will air July 8 first on iHeart.