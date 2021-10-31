LifeFlight lands at Halifax airport after mechanical issue

A medevac aircraft leaving Halifax on Saturday was forced to return to Halifax Stanfield International Airport for an emergency landing after a suspected mechanical issue.

The emergency response services team was on standby to support the aircraft as needed, the airport authority said in a statement.

A short time later the aircraft landed on runway 14. It stopped on the runway, unable to taxi off on its own.

At that time, all airport operations were shifted to runway 23, pending inspection of the aircraft.

LifeFlight says there were six people on board, including two patients, when the aircraft was forced to return to the airport.

“When it was determined that an emergency landing was necessary, we immediately dispatched ground ambulances to the airport to facilitate patient transport,” said Colin Flynn, senior manager at EHS LifeFlight.

“We are currently supporting all involved, including our partners at PAL Aerospace and the Department of Health and Wellness. There was a short service disruption for EHS LifeFlight while we ensured the wellbeing of all our staff. The program has resumed service utilizing helicopter and critical care ground unit.”

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the aircraft was towed to a nearby hangar. There were no delays or impacts to regular airport operations as a result.

Sunday morning, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was deploying a team of investigators to Halifax Stanfield International Airport following the main landing gear collapse of a Beech 200 aircraft.

“TSB investigators were busy on site at the airport collecting information, taking photos, and securing some parts for further analysis. They will continue to assess the occurrence to determine next steps, said Dean Campbell, communications with the board.