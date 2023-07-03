Lifeguard shortage eases for city-owned facilities in Lethbridge; demand remains for others

Going for a dip in the pool is a favourite summertime activity for many and staff at Henderson outdoor pool in Lethbridge are ready to welcome hundreds of guests throughout the season.

"The attendance at Henderson is always great," said Sunni Belle, general manager of recreation excellence for Lethbridge.

"I think, for the most part, if it's hot, then attendance is at capacity."

Last year, recreational facilities across Alberta faced challenges in finding lifeguards, and for some facilities in Lethbridge, that challenge still lingers.

"I'm here looking for 15 more if I can," said Jillian Johnston, aquatics manager at the YMCA Lethbridge.

Johnston says she has about 50 lifeguards on staff, but that more are needed.

She says the recreation sector is still recovering from the pandemic, which is causing the shortage.

"A lot of it is what we're finding from COVID," Johnston explained.

"What happened is a lot of the trainers from that time chose different areas to work in. When the COVID restrictions came in, rec centres had to close and people had to feed their families and so they chose different careers.

"So right now, we're really trying to get those advanced instructors."

While the YCMA looks to fill its vacant positions, Belle says she's facing a different problem.

"We've had a different challenge this year, where we have had to hire extra lifeguards to keep the flexibility for our staff," she said.

Belle says the shortage of lifeguards has eased for city-owned facilities but the challenge still remains across the province.

"We're lucky to a point, where we have three indoor facilities that we operate so we are able to pull staff from our indoor facilities to utilize them at Henderson outdoor pool," Belle said.

"Now, that being said, we do go up to about 125-130 staff in the summer."

The province requires one lifeguard for every 40 swimmers, which means up to 18 staff per shift are needed at Henderson.

Johnston says the YMCA offers a range of certifications for lifeguards, which are valid at pools across Alberta.