Lifeguard shortage impacts B.C. Day drop-ins at popular Vancouver pools

A lifeguard shortage is impacting B.C. Day drop-ins and some reservations at popular outdoor pools in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Park Board said in a message on social media Monday the Kitsilano Pool wouldn't be able to accommodate drop-ins for several hours "due to continued challenges with lifeguard availability."

Initially, those without a pre-booked reservation weren't able to stop in at the pool between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. But in an update later in the morning, the park board said drop-ins wouldn't be possible for the entire day.

Drop-ins at Second Beach Pool were also impacted for the entire holiday Monday and there were no lifeguards at Sunset Beach.

"English Bay is the closest beach with a supervised swim area," the park board's notice said.

Most reservations were honoured at Kitsilano and Second Beach pools, except for the last ones scheduled for the day.

"The 5:45 p.m. swim at Kits Pool and 6 p.m. swim at Second Beach Pool will be cancelled today for both drop-ins and reservations," the park board said in an afternoon update. "Refunds will be issued."

The staffing issues come just days after Kitsilano Pool reopened after a winter storm and king tide battered the waterfront in January, severely damaging the pool. When the park board announced the reopening, it said capacity would have to be cut back as it's based on a lifeguard-to-swimmer ratio and not on the size of the pool.

On Sunday, the pool closed early at 5:15 p.m., even to those with reservations.

The Vancouver Aquatic Centre was also shuttered Sunday, with the board citing road closures due to the Pride parade as one reason and lack of staff as another.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy