Lifeguards no longer on duty at Greater Sudbury beaches

Lifeguard supervision ends at Greater Sudbury's municipal beaches on Sunday.

The city's approved service level is for nine weeks of lifeguard supervision at seven municipal beaches during the summer months. Lifeguards are generally post-secondary students who are returning to school.

The City of Greater Sudbury operates public beaches at Bell Park, Moonlight Beach, Nepahwin Beach, Kalmo Beach on Whitson Lake, Whitewater Lake, Marshy Lake in Capreol and at Centennial Park in Whitefish.

Use of these beaches after Aug. 21 is at your own risk.

Unsupervised beaches are equipped with a reaching pole, ring buoy and signs indicating that lifeguards are no longer on duty in accordance with Lifesaving Society guidelines.

"Children must be supervised and within arm's reach of an adult caregiver at all times. Older children are reminded to swim with a buddy for greater safety," the city said in a news release.

The city's washroom facilities at each beach will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until the end of Labour Day weekend.

For more information on Greater Sudbury beaches, visit the city's website.