Lifeguards now patrolling Edmonton City Hall Fountain
Edmontonians looking to cool off at the fountain in front of city hall may notice lifeguards doing rounds.
Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until September, the fountain is a popular spot for families.
Refurbished two years ago, the updated pool is shallower than before, with a maximum depth of 15 centimetres compared to 40 centimetres.
According to the city, the fountain is staffed during public use hours for "safety reasons."
"Amenity attendants are normally hired seasonally to ensure the safe use of the water and surrounding deck, and to interact with the public and provide assistance when needed," said Karen McDonnell, a city spokesperson.
"Due to staffing shortages this year, we have had to rely on lifeguards to fill vacant shifts where amenity attendants are not available," McDonnell added in a statement.
The city hopes to hire more attendants to fill the vacancies.
