Lifeguards prepare to take their posts at Barrie beaches

Barrie beachgoers looking to beat the heat will be able to enjoy some rays and the water with the added safety of a lifeguard presence.

Starting Wednesday, lifeguards will be on duty from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily at Johnson's Beach and Centennial Beach.

Some general guidelines for beach use:

• Do not gather in large groups

• Practice physical distancing at all times

• Check the health unit's website for water results

• Dogs are not permitted on city beaches

• Smoking is not permitted

• Barbecuing and other cooking appliances are not allowed

• Tents are not permitted

The city will have signs posted to notify beachgoers when lifeguards are on duty at the two beaches.

However, there will be no other lifeguard supervision at any other waterfront location.