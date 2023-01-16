LifeLabs closure in Greater Sudbury community raises fears it will become permanent

A recent motor vehicle collision that forced the closure of a local LifeLabs location has raised concerns it will create further delays in an already backlogged system.

The Azilda LifeLabs location will be closed for about a month after a vehicle went through the front of the businesses Jan. 10.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas said her constituents are concerned about the impact that the closure will have long term.

“I already have hundreds of them that have reached out to me,” Gélinas said.

“Whether you look at Cartier, Onaping, Dowling, Levack, Chelmsford, Azilda, this is the place where they go for their lab tests -- and now it’s no longer available or accessible to them.”

Kaitlyn Dunn of the Greater Sudbury Police said the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10, adding there were no charges laid.

“The car was left in drive and it rolled forward into the LifeLabs,” Dunn said.

“The collision was directed to the collision reporting centre. There were no injuries.”

Gélinas said she isn’t sure why LifeLabs decided to close rather than relocate during the repairs, but she fears it could become permanent.

“I share their fear that this will be the reason they use to cut out the service that they offer for Rayside and everybody living up Highway 144 and centralize their services in Sudbury,” she said.

A list has been posted on the door of the Azilda LifeLabs detailing other locations where patients can go for their lab work.

LifeLabs did not respond to requests for comment from CTV News Northern Ontario.