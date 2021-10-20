LifeLabs in B.C. facing possible strike action

LifeLabs in B.C. could be facing strike action this week.

The BC Goverment Service Employees' Union, which represents some of LifeLabs' front-line workers, have served strike notice. Job action could begin as early as Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

According to the BCGEU, however, essential service agreements ensure some LifeLabs locations will remain open during job action.

Poor wages and working conditions have "created a staffing crisis at LifeLabs," says an online post from the union.

"Staffing shortages are so bad that they had to suddenly shut down at least two patient service centres in Greater Victoria," according to the BCGEU statement.

LifeLabs is responsible for the majority of outpatient lab work done across B.C.

The BCGEU says they have been engaged in six months of bargaining and several rounds of mediation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.