Lifelong dream to open gallery comes true for Sudbury man

A Sudbury artist has opened a unique art gallery on Cedar Street in downtown Sudbury.

Brian Nori is a multi-media artist who uses technology to bring some of his artistic creations to life. He said having his own gallery is a lifelong dream.

"I have been working in the arts for a very long time and I have been producing and it was just a matter of time where I could make this dream come true," said Nori.

"So I have been very fortunate to be able to have this space and be able to share my work with everyone in Sudbury.”

The opening was made possible through a program run by Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association called 'Zero Vacancy' that provides rent incentives for businesses to open downtown.

Nori was born and raised in the Sault but has called Sudbury home for the past 15 years.

"I started in graphic design and worked my way into photography, motion graphics, 3-D, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, painting in different mediums, as well, mostly acrylic," he said.

Nori explained how he uses artificial intelligence to create works of art.

"It works with neural network that is really intelligent," he said.

"It goes out into the internet and I tell it what to do and what to look for and how to do it and it has the ability to kind of communicate back and showcase in a really beautiful and artistic way what it is I am asking it to do."

The artist plans to share his creative flair by offering art classes for people of all ages in the new creative space.

He invites people to visit Norigallery.com to book a tour.