Lifesaving cystic fibrosis drug will soon be covered in B.C., health ministry says
The B.C. Ministry of Health says British Columbians living with cystic fibrosis will benefit from a new national health improvement network and are now eligible to receive provincial coverage of a new medication.
The Provincial Health Services Authority launched the Cystic Fibrosis Care B.C. network in partnership with Cystic Fibrosis Canada earlier this week.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says it is the first network of its kind in Canada and that it will position B.C. as a leader in developing a provincial cystic fibrosis care model that will make it easier for patients to access specialists.
A new drug called Trikafta will also be covered through the B.C. Expensive Drugs for Rare Diseases process and is expected to help about 400 people across the province.
