Lifestyle Home Show draws hundreds in after COVID-19 hiatus

Southwestern Ontario’s largest home show is back at the Western Fair District Agriplex this weekend.

The show, presented by the London Home Builders Association has over 500 booths and hundreds of exhibits to explore.

Jared Zaifman, CEO of the London Home Builder’s Association said they're excited to be back in London after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

It’s the place to be, whether you’re looking to change the interior design of your home, or looking to purchase a new one.

“We are giving people ideas as to what's new and exciting in the new homes market,” said Dave Stimac, president of the Ironstone Building Company.

“At the show we have renovators, some trades, suppliers, there’s just a lot of exciting trends that are happening,” he said.

Stimac described the housing market as being somewhat unstable right now, however, “there’s always an opportunity to get a home and we do have a wide selection of homes available.”

Local businesses from London, Woodstock, Chatham, Stratford, and more surrounding areas will be showcasing their work throughout the weekend.

This year’s 28th show is offering sustainable, innovative, new, and trendy products for customers, the association added.

“The home show is great in essence because there’s so much out there that the big box stores can’t or don’t show so this way it’s very versatile in what people want and what they can get,” said Curtis Godick, with Builder’s Choice Air Systems.

Sustainability is also top of mind for some at this year’s show like Cleveland Brownlee, the general manager of TRY Recycling. Brownlee also plays for the London Majors.

“We want to inform all of the people in London and in surrounding areas how important it is to recycle materials and when we say that we mean recycle we are talking about demolition construction materials,” he said.

“We want to have a safe place for you to bring those in and help us divert as much material as we can away from landfills.”

The show will run from Jan. 27-29. Tickets can be purchased online.