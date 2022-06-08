Lifetime ban for B.C. teacher who had sex with high school student

A former B.C. high school teacher who pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a student has been banned from his profession for life.

The teacher's misconduct was summarized in a document posted online this week by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, though many details were withheld in the interest of protecting the student's privacy.

The teacher is not named, nor is the school district where he was working at the time of his crime.

According to the document, officials first learned the teacher was "having a sexual relationship" with a student in April 2016, and he resigned from his position in June of that year.

He pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in November 2019, and later signed a consent resolution agreement with the commissioner admitting to his misconduct.

He was also barred from applying for a teaching certificate that would allow him to teach in either a public or private school for the rest of his life.

In deciding to issue a lifetime ban, the commissioner considered that the teacher had "violated his privileged position of power and trust in exploiting the student," and "damaged the student's physical and emotional safety and well-being," according to the document.

His previous teaching certificate was cancelled for non-payment of fees in 2017.