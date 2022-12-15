iHeartRadio

Lifetime benefits for Region of Waterloo councillors rescinded


The Region of Waterloo building seen on March 5, 2020. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

The lifetime benefits plan for Region of Waterloo councillors has been formally rescinded.

The decision was originally made at one of the former council's final meetings and rescinded on Wednesday.

Benefits to councillors who served on previous term will now end on Dec. 31.

A citizen advisory committee will be looking into a pay and benefits in the third year of the current council's term.

