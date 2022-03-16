Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. man convicted of sexual assault

A high school teacher from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been banned from teaching for life after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

Henry Kang was working at two Abbotsford schools, Robert Bateman Secondary and W.J. Mouat Secondary, when he was accused of sexual offences involving two youths back in 2018.

He was initially charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, but ultimately pleaded guilty to a single charge in August 2020. He had been fired from the Abbotsford school district for almost two years by then.

His teaching certificate has since been cancelled, and he's barred from applying for another "at any time in the future," according to a consent resolution summary posted online by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation this week.

The ban prohibits Kang from teaching at both public and private schools.

Many details of the allegations were left out of the summary, which is allowed under the province's Teachers Act to protect the identity of “a person who was harmed, abused or exploited" by a teacher.

The document does confirm Kang was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years' probation after pleading guilty to sexual assault, and that he must remain on the National Sex Offender Registry for 25 years.

Abbotsford police began investigating the teacher after the district received a complaint against him and forward it to law enforcement. School officials said Kang was placed on leave while police conducted their investigation.