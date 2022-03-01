Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses

Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.

Tracy Van Kalsbeek, the executive director of the Uptown Waterloo BIA, said some businesses found it difficult to keep up with the provincial requirements.

"What I am hearing is that it has been a difficult thing to police for businesses so they've had to bring in extra staff to be able to ask for the vaccine passports. So, I think there's been some business fatigue and definitely now some relief that this has been lifted for them," she said.

Van Kalsbeek said businesses are also ready to continue doing what they do best, which is serving their community.

"Individual people are going to make decisions they feel are best for them," Van Kalsbeek said. "Business owners are going to make the decisions of what works best for their business."

While the restrictions are lifting provincially, businesses can still opt to check for COVID-19 vaccination status. Van Kalsbeek recommends calling ahead to businesses to check their policies.

FINDING A BALANCE

At Play-A-Latte Cafe in Kitchener, staff have found a compromise. While customers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination most days of the week, on what staff call "Mandate Mondays," vaccine passports will still be enforced.

"We've decided is if it fills up really quickly, we might start doing it on a Tuesday or a Wednesday as well," said Play-A-Latte Cafe co-owner Ronak Patel. "Just extend that out and just give customers as much notice as we can."

For parents like Jackie Bryce, it's a good idea.

"Being a mom who had her first child in the middle of a pandemic, I can appreciate that people might be a little bit nervous, especially with babies at an increased risk," said Bryce, who was at the cafe on Tuesday. "I think that was a really smart move on their behalf."

VACCINE PROOF STILL REQUIRED

Some sectors will continue to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccines remain mandatory at long-term care homes and some health-care settings. The Ministry of Long-Term Care said vaccines remain mandatory for staff and visitors.

"Our policies are continually re-evaluated as key public health and health care indicators evolve throughout the pandemic. This includes the current vaccination policies for visitors, caregivers, and staff in long-term care," a spokesperson for the ministry said in an emailed statement. "The government will closely monitor the situation in long-term care homes and, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, will continue to adjust measures as necessary to keep homes safe for residents and staff."

Waterloo Wellington hospitals will continue to require vaccination from all staff, physicians and volunteers.

The University of Guelph, University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University will require full vaccination for anyone coming to campus until at least the end of the winter term.