The cool, damp weather continues in Windsor-Essex and the region could see some freezing drizzle or flurries.

Environment Canada predicts a mainly cloudy day Monday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. A risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/hr. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 2 Celsius, with a wind chill of -4 C in the morning.

“It is damp, it is cool, but we’ve seen cooler,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

He says there could be some icy patches on area roads and a light dusting of snow in the Windsor area.

“There is a cold front dragging right through the heart of the upper mid-west and it will get here, sprinkling some freezing rain and snow,” says Archibald.

As for Wednesday, it is also expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/hr and a high of 1C. Wind chill -6 C in the morning.