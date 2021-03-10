Sunshine and warmth; that’s the recipe to have us all revamping our menus.

After months of sharing recipes for affordable comfort food, we asked food specialist Korey Kealey for a taste of spring.

She has these delicious suggestions for lighter fare to share.

Kealey says these ideas "deliver" faster than fast food.

"No yeast pizza dough and frozen shrimp make for the ultimate fast food! The meal can be finished before an order can even be placed," says Kealey.

"Defrost frozen shrimp under cold water and pat dry, cutting them in half lengthwise allows for using fewer while appearing to be plentiful!"

Kealey says the thinner you slice the shrimp the easier it is to bite into the pizza.

Another tip to freshen up your dishes: radishes.

"Radishes are a popular addition to salads, veggie trays and delicious shredded into yogurt based dips like Tzatziki, adding crunch and that pinkish red colour," says Kealey.

"Chopped radishes are the perfect garnish!"

Shrimp & Goat Cheese Pizza

The ultimate fast food with the combination of a simple no-yeast pizza crust and shrimp quickly pulled from the freezer.

Pink shrimp mixed with greens inspire thoughts of spring time and sunshine. Radishes add a fresh crunch and colour to delicious pizza.

Serves: 4

Ready In: 25 minutes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Pizza Crust:

1 cup (250 mL) all purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

1 cup (250 mL) Greek yogurt, whatever % you prefer

1 egg, lightly beaten

Toppings:

Olive oil

Red onion, slivered or minced

2 oz crumbled goat cheese or crumbled Feta cheese

8-10 shrimp peeled, sliced lengthwise

¼ cup (50 mL) chopped arugula or spinach

Fresh arugula or microgreens, to garnish

Chopped radish, to garnish (optional)

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425F. Grease a large baking sheet.

In a medium bowl combine the flour, baking powder and whisk well. Add the yogurt and egg, mix with a fork or spatula until well combined, it will look like small crumbles.

Lightly dust flour on a work surface and remove dough from the bowl, knead the dough a few times until dough is tacky, but not sticky, about 15 turns (it should not leave dough on your hand when you pull away).

Divide into 4 equal balls. Roll each ball into 3/4-inch pizza rounds

Brush each with olive oil then top with onions, crumbled goat cheese, shrimp and chopped arugula.

Bake 10 minutes or until browned and shrimp are opaque.

Top with fresh arugula and slivered radishes; drizzle with olive oil and enjoy!

Crab Cakes

Lump crab meat gives the satisfaction of eating crab without the work of breaking through the shell and hunting for the biggest and best pieces of meat. Inspired by the Famous Palm Beach Grill Florida, this recipe reminds you of sunny and carefree delicious days! Serve with tartar sauce and shoestring fries for the full effect.

Ask your fish monger at the seafood counter for lump crab meat. It is not the same as the standard canned crab meat in the grocery aisle.

I found 1 lb tins at Lapointes in Bells Corners. Keep in refrigerator.

Serves: 4

Ready In: 25 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb (454g) jumbo lump crabmeat

1/4 cup (50 mL) mayonnaise

Egg white, lightly beaten

1 tbsp (15 mL) minced arugula or parsley

½ tsp (1.25 mL) lemon zest

Salt & freshly ground pepper, to taste

1/4 cup (50 mL) fresh breadcrumbs

Olive oil or butter, to sauté

Cooking Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix together mayonnaise, egg white, arugula, lemon zest, salt & pepper.

Add the crabmeat and mix gently, trying not to break up the large lumps of crabmeat. Portion 1/4 of the crab mixture into a circular ring on top of parchment paper.

Sprinkle 1 tsp of breadcrumbs on each side of the crab cake.

In a small saucepan, olive oil. Make sure to add enough to fill the bottom of the pan. When hot, add one crab cake and remove the ring.

Cook for one minute until the cake is golden in color, flip and remove from heat.

Place the entire pan into a 400-degree oven for 90 seconds to brown the opposite side of the crab cake and warm throughout.

Kealey’s tip for this recipe:

"Look for lump crab meat in the seafood section or request from your local fish monger."