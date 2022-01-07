Light pillars tower over Spruce Grove
Twitter user Deborah Mullan posted these pictures from her yard in Spruce Grove Thursday night.
They’re called Light Pillars (or columns).
Cold weather can create some beautiful spectacles thanks to the ice crystals in the air.
You can have sun dogs, halos, etc…and in this case – pillars of light. These appear to “shine” skyward from somewhere on the earth’s surface.
You need flat, hexagonal ice crystals in the air (flat-side pointed down).
The light from something on the ground (often a street lamp) reflects off the flat bottoms of those ice crystals and because those crystals are at different heights, they “stretch” the light into a tall column.
Interestingly, those crystals don’t even need to be directly above the light source. They’re usually scattered both vertically and horizontally in the sky somewhere between the light and the person viewing the light pillars.
