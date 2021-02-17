An alleged hit-and-run damaged a light pole and menu sign at a Cambridge fast food restaurant.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. at a restaurant in the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street.

According to a news release, a vehicle entered the drive-thru before hitting a light pole and menu sign. Both were damaged in the crash, police say.

The driver left without reporting the damage. Restaurant staff contacted police after the incident.

The vehicle is described as a 2006 or 2012 model Kia Sedona that is red or burgundy. The vehicle will likely have significant damage to the front driver's side bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.