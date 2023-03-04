Light snow on the way for London area following heavy snow storm

The London region is not out of the woods yet. After being pelted with heavy, wet snow Friday evening, more light snow is on the way.

According to Environment Canada, the London area can expect periods of light snow Saturday morning, then clearing before potential showers in the evening.

The weather has lightened up, and will reach a high of 2C, after a winter storm warning covered London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford Friday evening.

Lightening was spotted in South London and some areas including Sarnia lost power.

Lightning. South London. #ONStorm #Ldnont pic.twitter.com/4egEfgRVfm

Power outage effecting areas in Sarnia. Bluewater power notified and attempting to fix problem. Please use caution if driving as some traffic lights are out. Police aware and monitoring situation. ^TV

City of London crews were on the roads with salt trucks and drivers were advised to avoid any unnecessary travel.

By Saturday morning, most main roads had been plowed and local street and sidewalk clearing continues.

SNOW UPDATE:

Most main roads have been plowed. Local street and sidewalk plowing is ongoing.



Please note that if your street hasn’t been plowed yet, crews will get there as soon as possible.



On-street parking is suspended to allow plows the room they need to maneuver.#LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/QIIo4ZXaIX

However, OPP in Wellington is still urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

ADVISORY: #WellingtonOPP urging the public to only travel if necessary. Snowplow resources have cleared main highways and are working to clear snow from secondary roads. ^ld pic.twitter.com/1UN9vHr6xF