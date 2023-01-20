Light snow, risk of freezing drizzle in Ottawa

Ottawa residents are waking up to a city blanketed in snow Friday morning after a significant snowfall overnight.

Environment Canada’s winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa has ended, but the mix of winter weather will continue in the capital today.

The weather agency says about 7 cm of snow fell overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Friday's forecast calls for periods of light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Another 2 centimetres of snow will fall in the capital today.

Temperatures will stay steady near -2 C today, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -9 this morning.

The periods of light snow will end this evening. It will then be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -9.

It will be a cloudy weekend in the capital. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -10 in the morning and more like -3 in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries Saturday night and temperatures will fall to -4 C.

On Sunday – cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 0 C.