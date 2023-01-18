Light snow to blanket Ottawa through the day
You will want to give yourself some extra time to get to work and school today, as light snow blankets Ottawa.
A freezing rain warning was in effect for Ottawa Wednesday morning, but the advisory was lifted just after 7 a.m.
School buses are cancelled for the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and French public and catholic schools in Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, United Countries of Prescott-Russell, Kingston, Marionville, Merrickville, Kemptville and Trenton.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of light snow ending this afternoon then clearing. High 0 C.
Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low minus 11 C.
Cloudy on Thursday. High minus 4 C.
The outlook for Friday periods of snow and a high of minus 3 C. Cloudy on Saturday with a high of minus 4 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 16 C.
