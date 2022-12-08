Light up your life this Christmas with the Greater Victoria holiday house map
It's back! Your guide to the best and brightest Christmas displays in Greater Victoria is here for another year.
From Sidney to Sooke, Oak Bay to Mill Bay, our friends at 107.3 Virgin Radio have put together an interactive map of the best lights and lawn inflatables on southern Vancouver Island.
But we need your help.
All displays on the map below are submitted by readers. So now is your chance to boast about your hard work or tell on your neighbour (with their permission please).
Send addresses to 107.3 Virgin Radio via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
You can also text your address to the Virgin Radio text line at 107-300.
If you'd like to submit photos of your light display to be added to the map, you can send those to Virgin Radio via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Maximum three photos per address please!
The map below works for both desktop and mobile so you’ll be able to plan your viewing route with ease.
Anywhere you see a Christmas tree, that’s where a homemade display is located. Snowmen mark larger attractions like Butchart Gardens or Lights of Wonder.
This map will be updated until Dec. 25 so get your address in ASAP and happy holiday house hunting!
-
'I am living my dream right now': Actress inspiring other immigrants to follow their dreamsA former Fort McMurray resident is showing off her skills on the small and big screen alongside celebrities like Jason Momoa.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation ArmySanta and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyKing Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud chargeA Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incidentEdmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by councilThe Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.