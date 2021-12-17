Lighting up the night in Orleans to support CHEO

Meghan and Nathan Albertini have surrounded their house at 309 Elderberry Terrace in Orléans with Christmas inflatables, lights and music.

It’s all to help CHEO, a place that has supported their family for years. Two of their children have epilepsy, sometimes requiring up to four visits a week to manage symptoms.

CHEO has become a second home as specialists work to stabilize their conditions. It all started nine years ago, when they lived in Arnprior, as a way to cheer up their youngest son who was at CHEO over the holidays.

“It got bigger and bigger every year, and with all the other problems my daughter is now going through in neurology, we decided to give back.”

The display takes weeks to set up and has cost thousands to accumulate all of the decorations, but the Albertini’s say it’s all been worth it.

Meghan Albertini sees it as a way to give back to a place that has meant so much to her and her family while bringing joy to the community.

“Every time we come out, there are always people out here and everyone is so positive about everything,” Albertini said. “I love it, the kids love it…it brings a lot of joy.”

Madison Albertini is a regular visitor to the CHEO neurology department, she says she appreciates how much the hospital has helped her and her little brother and is thankful for the care they have provided.

“Its crazy because you just walk out on your way to school and all you hear is music playing all day long,” Madison said. “It’s really important because CHEO has helped me and my brother and my family a lot.”

The goal is to raise $5,000 this year. The lights are on nightly between 5 and 10 p.m. Santa will be on hand to greet visitors on Dec. 18, 19, and 24. Donations can be made in person or on the CHEO foundation website.