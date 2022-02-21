Lightning hold on for a 2 point win in Kitchener

The London Lightning started off the 2022 season with a win over the KW Titans.

In their fist regular season action since March 2020, the Lightning and titans played a back and forth game with the Titans jumping out to an early lead.

The Lightning were able to tighten up defensively in the second and held a narrow 56-55 lead heading into halftime.

London held a four-point lead with 13 seconds left before Joel Kindred hit an impressive three pointer to pull the Titans within one point with three seconds left.

Jaylon Tate was able to seal the game at the line for the Lightning, earning them the 110-108 victory.

London’s next game is Saturday night in Windsor.