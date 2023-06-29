Lightning ignites fires at two Winnipeg homes within minutes

Lightning was the cause of two Winnipeg house fires, which happened just three minutes apart on Wednesday evening.

Around 6:03 p.m. on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to a bungalow on Colley Crescent.

When crews got the scene, there was smoke coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the home, and had it under control by 6:37 p.m.

Everyone got out of the home safely and no one was injured.

A lightning strike to the roof of the house is believed to have caused the fire. There are no damage estimates at this time.

The WFPS was called to the second fire at a bungalow on Brebeuf Road at 6:06 p.m.

When firefighters got to the house, there were flames coming from the outside of the home. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread inside.

It’s believed this fire was caused when a lightning strike knocked over a tree, which then hit the house.

From 2015 to 2021, the WFPS responded to 11 fires caused by lightning.