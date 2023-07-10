Campfires banned in all of B.C. due to wildfire risk
Campfires will be banned in all of British Columbia, with the exception of Haida Gwaii, starting at 3 p.m. Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot and dry conditions.
Officials made the announcement at a news conference, during which they also provided an update on the situation in the province, where lightning sparked hundreds of new blazes and prompted evacuation orders and alerts over the weekend.
"We do not have the capacity right now to respond to fires that we can prevent," said Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service, explaining why the prohibition is being introduced at this point.
Also banned or restricted is the use of fireworks, "tiki" or similar torches, chimineas, or sky lanterns.
A campfire is defined as anything smaller than 0.5 metres wide and 0.5 metres tall. Penalties for violating the ban can include fines, jail time, and liability for firefighting costs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
