Lightning sparks wildfire near Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course

Wildfire burning near the Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course. (Parks Canada)

Parks Canada officials confirm a small wildfire just south of the Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course is under control.

The wildfire, which was sparked by a lightning strike, is considered to be contained as of late Monday morning and is expected to be fully extinguished in short order.

Parks Canada says the 0.016 hectare fire presents no risk to the community at this time.

