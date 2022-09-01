Lightning strike ignites wildfire in Jasper National Park

Parks Canada fire crews are responding to a wildfire more than two hectares in size on Chetamon Mountain in Jasper National Park.

Katie Ellsworth, plan section chief for the wildfire response, told CTV News Edmonton that the fire was first discovered around 1:30 a.m. after a thunderstorm.

Located around 22 kilometres north of the Jasper townsite, the high elevation fire, west of Snaring Road, poses no risk to the town.

"We do anticipate some growth, just due to the slope and the wind conditions," Ellsworth said. "At this point, there are no risks or threats to the community of Jasper or to the visitors in the national park or the residents and communities outside of Jasper."

"Two helicopters are bucketing water onto the blaze and three wildland firefighting crews are in attendance," Parks Canada said in a statement. "More resources are available if needed."

Ellsworth said there was no significant air quality considerations due to the fire.

No evacuation orders were in place as of publication, but Ellsworth said the parks authority was "proactively closing" all facilities along Snaring and Celestine Lake roads, starting Friday at noon.

⚠ UPDATE: Proactive closure of Snaring and Snaring Overflow Campgrounds due to Chetamon wildfire in @JasperNP ➡ https://t.co/0w3F34b9jo pic.twitter.com/u6LwUk0UKa

According to Parks Canada, sprinklers were deployed at the Moberly homestead to protect structures.

The Snaring Overflow Campground is closed to visitors this weekend as crews battling the fire stage from the site.

"This is being done with an abundance of caution," Ellsworth said. "We are asking visitors planning to travel these areas to give consideration and start making alternate plans."

In Jasper National Park, fires are only permitted within designated metal or campfire pits. With the long weekend approaching and dry weather conditions expected, Ellsworth reminded park visitors to practise fire safety.

"That way, we can minimize the potential for any other wildfires while our fire crews are engaged in working in fire operations to suppress the Chetamon fire," she said.