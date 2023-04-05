Lightning strike sparks house fire in Tiny Township

Mother Nature forced an older couple and their two pets to evacuate their Tiny Township home during a spring storm when a lightning strike sparked a fire.

According to fire officials, the homeowner heard a loud noise and saw a flash of light shortly before smelling smoke at the house on Beau Rivage Avenue near Tiny Beaches Road Wednesday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Denis Maurice said the couple escaped to a neighbour's house, who went to check on the situation and noticed flames.

Fire officials credited the neighbour's quick thinking for shutting the door to the room, slowing the fire's path.

Three fire stations responded and quickly extinguished the flames that were contained in an indoor pool area at the private residence.

The house sustained roughly $25,000 in damage, including electrical wiring, which knocked the power out, but Maurice said it is livable.