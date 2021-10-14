Lights, camera, closure! 4th Avenue flyover into downtown Calgary shut down for days for film production

Drivers headed into the downtown core from Memorial Drive to the east will have to find a different route as a film shoot is underway on the Fourth Avenue flyover.

The closure is now in place and will continue through to 6 a.m. Monday.

A section of Memorial Drive, between Fourth Street and 12th Street N.E., will also be impacted by the production.

There are no details on what production is being filmed at the location.

CLOSURES FOR FILMING: The 4 Ave flyover will be closed from 9:30 am on Friday Oct. 15 until 6 am on Monday Oct. 18. Also, Memorial Dr will be closed between 4 St N.E and 12 St N.E. on Sunday Oct. 17 from 5 am to 9 pm. Avoid area and take alt route. #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/ImjX3czeQO

Currently, HBO is filming The Last of Us, a mini-series based on the hit video games by the same name, in Alberta. It is using a number of locations in Edmonton for the production, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.