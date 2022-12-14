Lights for Larry: Edmonton man hangs 120,000 bulbs in memory of brother-in-law

A north Edmonton man who spends hundreds of hours decorating his home for Christmas every year is doing it for a special cause this year.

Donald Dombrowsky lives at 4220 124 Avenue.

He spent more than 300 hours putting up more than 120,000 Christmas lights, a tradition he started during the pandemic.

In previous years, Dombrowsky has worked on the display with his brother-in-law Larry Kuchera, who died earlier this year from ALS.

Dombrowsky has partnered with a local ALS charity to raise donations for ALS research in Kuchera’s memory.

“It’s a wonderful thing. I’ve had a lot of people come through already that have had that journey and it’s special for them,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

“Anybody past or present that’s taking this journey right now, they’re welcome to come here and have a look around. Maybe smile, maybe cry, maybe both.”

In addition to raising funds for ALS, Dombrowsky is also collecting donations for the Food Bank, but he’s inviting Edmontonians to come out even if they can’t afford to donate.

“I know it’s a rough economic year, but hopefully people will come out and enjoy this, there’s no fee to come here.”

The lights are on Monday to Thursday until 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on the weekend.

Dombrowsky says the display will be up until early January.