'Like a present': 106 long-term care homes broadcast virtual Canadian Christmas concert

A non-profit brought a virtual Christmas concert to more than 100 long-term care homes this month in an effort to brighten up the holidays for Canadian seniors.

Students for Music and Wellness (SFMW) was launched during the pandemic as a way to provide musical recreation therapy for communities across the country.

Its third annual virtual winter concert, Magic of Christmas, went live Dec. 15.

It features 11 classic holiday songs performed by 17 young artists, and was broadcast across all 10 provinces and at four homes in the United States.

"During the winter, we can't exactly perform outside, but we still want to be able to care for the mental health and wellness of seniors and residents," Sydney Tran told CTV News.

"We want them to be able to sing along and listen to familiar tunes that they maybe heard when they were younger.

"To us, it's like a present to the seniors."

The concert is performed by artists under the age of 25 from Canadian high schools and universities.

Claire Gao acted as 2022's conductor and co-artistic director.

"It's amazing to see how music is so impactful, even if it's a virtual performance," she said.

"(Residents') faces just light up and they sing along. It's almost like a new entire dimension has been unlocked and I know it brightens up their day."

"Residents come up to them after the concert and say, 'I haven't heard music live in so long,'" Tran added.

"They're coming up to them with tears."

The concert is available to stream on YouTube.

To learn more about SFMW, or to donate to next year's show, visit its website.